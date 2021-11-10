'Super Proud': 'Taarak Mehta' Actor Munmun Dutta Shares Pics of Her New House

Munmun Dutta shared photos of her new apartment on Instagram.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bought a new house in Mumbai. She shared a series of photos of her house on Instagram. In some photos we can see the balcony decorated with Diwali lights. Munmun is seen wearing a yellow-and-pink lehenga with a sequinned blouse.
"New Home New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post .. Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way.. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali,” Munmun captioned the photos.
Munmun Dutta made headlines in September when rumours started doing the rounds that she has been dating co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta... Later, both of them rubbished the reports.
Previously, Munmun was embroiled in a controversy for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. She had issued an apology, saying she was 'misinformed' about the meaning of the word because of 'language barrier'.