Munmun Dutta Speaks About Absence From 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Television actor Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has spoken about her absence from the show. She also addressed rumours about her quitting the show after she was called out on social media for using a casteist slur.

In an interview with ETimes Munmun said, "For the past few days, there have been false reports about me, which had negative implications on my life. People have been saying I did not turn up for shoots. That is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in Taarak Mehta did not require my presence and thus I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. If I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot.”