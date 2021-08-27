Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Chattisgarh High Court Order on Marital Rape Case

In the case, the man has been acquitted, and charges against him have been filed under Section 377 of IPC after the court observed that his unnatural physical relationship with his wife caused the aforementioned crime.

Justice NK Chandravanshi, who passed the judgment, mentioned that "sexual intercourse" with your wife if she's above the age of 18 is not rape. He further added, "Although, except insertion of finger and radish in her private part, what other unnatural physical relation he made with the complainant, she has not stated, which is a matter of evidence, but, only on that ground, charge framed under Section 377 of the IPC cannot be said to be erroneous at the stage of framing of charge, especially in terms of Section 377 of the IPC where dominant intention of the offender is to derive unnatural sexual satisfaction..."