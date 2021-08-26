Forced Sexual Intercourse by Husband Not a Crime: Chhattisgarh High Court

According to the sources, despite the woman's protest, the husband inserted fingers and radish in her vagina.

The woman has also accused the husband and her in-laws of harassing her for dowry and for physically abusing her.

After the court preferred a criminal revision of the order by the Sessions Court that had filed charges under 498-A, 34, 376, and 377 against the husband, reported LiveLaw.

498A was registered by the wife on the in-laws as she claimed that after a few days of marriage, she was harassed by the family physically and asked for dowry.