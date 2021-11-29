'Ruined My Hair': Taapsee Pannu on Chemically Straightening Her Hair Twice

She added, "So yes, I did not fit the conventional parameters of beauty. And for many years, I tried to change myself, and failed miserably at it. Until finally I realised that I need to live with—and love—what I have…today, I understand how beautiful it is when you truly love the way you are.”

On the work front, Taapsee has a number of films in the pipeline. She will feature in Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Mishan Impossible.