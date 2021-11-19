PM Modi Announces Withdrawal of Farm Laws; Taapsee Pannu Reacts

India's farmers have been protesting the farm laws for months and several celebrities, including international stars like Rihanna and Amanda Cerny, have shown their support.

Rihanna's tweet about the farmer's protest didn't go down well with many and trolls left sexist and racist remarks under her tweet while asking her to not interfere in 'India's internal matter'.

Taapsee Pannu had then tweeted, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others," seemingly in Rihanna's support.