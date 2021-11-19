PM Modi Announces Withdrawal of Farm Laws; Taapsee Pannu Reacts
Taapsee Pannu wished her fans a happy Gurupurab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the three farm laws, which have led to widespread farmer protests, will be withdrawn. Taapsee Pannu reacted to the news and wished all her fans a happy Gurupurab.
Sharing a news clipping, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Also….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan (Sending Gurupurab wishes to all)."
India's farmers have been protesting the farm laws for months and several celebrities, including international stars like Rihanna and Amanda Cerny, have shown their support.
Rihanna's tweet about the farmer's protest didn't go down well with many and trolls left sexist and racist remarks under her tweet while asking her to not interfere in 'India's internal matter'.
Taapsee Pannu had then tweeted, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others," seemingly in Rihanna's support.
On the career front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Annabelle Sethupathi and Rashmi Rocket. She has releases like Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, and Blurr lined up.
