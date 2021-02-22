Swara Bhasker Strikes Down Kangana's No 'Item Song' Claim

Last week, Kangana Ranaut hit out at actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone yet again in the context of 'item songs'. Kangana was replying to MLA Sukhdev Panse's alleged derogatory remark calling her 'naachne gaane wali'.

"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones", Kangana tweeted.