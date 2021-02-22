Swara Bhasker Strikes Down Kangana's No 'Item Song' Claim

Swara Bhasker busts Kangana Ranaut's claim about never doing an 'item song'|
Last week, Kangana Ranaut hit out at actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone yet again in the context of 'item songs'. Kangana was replying to MLA Sukhdev Panse's alleged derogatory remark calling her 'naachne gaane wali'.
"Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones", Kangana tweeted.
Now, Swara Bhasker has busted Kangana's claims by sharing a dance number from Rajjo featuring her. "Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next", Swara replied.
Earlier on Sunday, Swara had said that while the MLA was indeed in the wrong, Kangana made the situation worse with her response by belittling other women such as Alia and Deepika. Swara wrote: "Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!"
