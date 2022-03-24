Swara Bhasker Says Uber Driver 'Took Off' With Her Groceries in Los Angeles

Swara Bhasker narrates an incident with Uber in the US.
Actor Swara Bhasker has alerted Uber after one of their drivers took off with her groceries still in the car. Swara, who is currently in Los Angeles, USA, tweeted Uber Support for help, saying that the driver drove off with her stuff during a pre-added stop. Uber customers can add up to two extra stops along their route.
"Hey Uber Support, one of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop!", Swara tweeted.
The actor added that she couldn't report the issue on the Uber app since the items weren't lost. "It seems there's no way to report this on your app - it's not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back?"
Uber responded to it saying that they have reached out to Swara via a private message. "Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We've reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you".