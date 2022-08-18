Swara Bhaskar Praises Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Calls it an 'Uplifting Film'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha , has been facing a downfall at the box office since its release on 11 August. Reports have even suggested that the film might get pulled out of the theatres after a week due to its poor performance. Several Bollywood celebs, like Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Neha Dhupia have been trying to urge people to watch the film through their social media posts.

Actor Swara Bhaskar too posted her review of the film on Twitter and wrote, "#LaalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender and beautiful film."