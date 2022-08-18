Swara Bhaskar Praises Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Calls it an 'Uplifting Film'

Swara Bhaskar shares her review of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer , has been facing a downfall at the box office since its release on 11 August. Reports have even suggested that the film might get after a week due to its poor performance. Several Bollywood celebs, like Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Neha Dhupia have been trying to urge people to watch the film through their social media posts.
Actor Swara Bhaskar too posted her review of the film on Twitter and wrote, "#LaalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender and beautiful film."
Swara tweeted, "#LalSinghChaddha is such an uplifting, tender, beautiful film about the vastness of our small lives, just like #ForrestGump Excellent adaptation by Atul Kulkarni sir..“Kabhi Kabhi Mazhab sey malaria phailtaa hai” (Sometimes religion spreads the Malaria) Nary a truer word spoken. Stellar work by everyone! MUST WATCH."
Adapted from Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump, the film received several boycott calls prior to its release, after bits from Aamir's 2014 interview resurfaced the internet. The actor had spoken about the "growing intolerance" in the country in his interview, which later courted controversy.
Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammar Talwar, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles among others. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also makes a special appearance in the film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)