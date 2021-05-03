Won't Forget I Couldn't Get An ICU Bed: Sutapa on Relative's Death

Sutapa's post read, "#notanobituary #don’tforget I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India. And we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital.

My gratitude to all the Covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all, my blessings to you all till I live, I will never forget Sameerda’s smile. I will cherish my adolescent memories with him. I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not Chota Rajan. He was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in Delhi. You don’t forget too that Banerjee sheikhs das adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants then Hindu festivals and Muslim festivals. #delhigovt #modi #bettertobeachotarajan #don’tforget.”

Sutapa has been using her social media to seek help for those affected by the pandemic.