Sang Songs for You: Wife Sutapa Recounts Final Moments With Irrfan

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of Late Irrfan Khan, took to social media to write an emotional note on his first death anniversary. She wrote about their time together at Delhi's National School of Drama, their final moments together, and the days after his passing. For her, she writes, the clock stopped at 11.11 on 29 April.

She quoted his favourite poet Anaïs Nin and wrote, “People living deeply have no fear of death." She recalled that she and her friends sang his favourite songs for him on the last night. "The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times but I had overdone that for you irrfan morning evening and night for two years and since they told me it was time I wanted you to go with memories you loved …so we sang songs….next day you left for the next station I hope you knew where to get down without me," she wrote.