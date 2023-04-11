Sushmita Sen Suffered Heart Attack During 'Aarya 3' Shoot, Reveals Her Co-Star

Vikas Kumar with Sushmita Sen.
Earlier in March, actor Sushmita Sen took both her fans and industry friends by shock after revealing that she suffered a major heart attack and underwent angioplasty.
Recently, her co-star Vikas Kumar, who played the role of DCP in Aarya 3, revealed that the 49-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest during the shoot of the show in Jaipur.
In an interview with News18, Vikas shared, "A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn't know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world."
Talking about the deadly attack, Vikas further told News18, "In the beginning, even she didn't know what happened. Tests were done and all. She came to know about it later and then she told the world. That's how we got to know. We just did one day of the shoot and then we realized that we can't proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affairs, but we need to stop. So, we stopped for a bit."
"When She finally came to know that it was a heart attack, that's when she shared it on Instagram. Till then, none of us, actors, knew about it. That's how it should be because otherwise, it becomes noise. She didn't want it that way. She wanted to tell the world herself. We are just happy that she is doing much better now," he added.
In March, Vikas had also shared a post on Instagram, wishing Sushmita a speedy recovery.
He captioned his post, "@sushmitasen47 The one with the strongest will and the biggest heart...So happy to learn that you're recovering well! We know you'll come back stronger. Can't wait to see our Aarya back in action! 'apne panje baahar nikaalo...' (Get your claws out) A whole lot of love.
Meanwhile, Sushmita has returned to work after her steady recovery. The actor recently completed the shoot for the promo of her upcoming web series Taali. She will also be resuming her shoot for Aarya 3 very soon, as per reports.
