Watch: Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan Relive 'Main Hoon Na' Memories

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty among others.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan dance to the title track of <em>Main Hoon Na</em>.</p></div>
i

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan's friendship goes way back. Farah, who made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, reunited with her 'most favourite' recently. She posted a fun video wherein she and Shah Rukh can be seen goofing around to the title track of the film.

“With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk there’s No1 like you.. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays", Farah captioned the video.

Fans got very excited to see the duo together. One user wrote, “Hope to see you both working together", while another wrote, “Just Yesterday I wanted to see Shahrukh dance now on Chhaiyya Chhaiyya!! That will be iconic… @iamsrk @farahkhankunder You can make that happen".

Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and other celebrities also showered their love on Shah Rukh and Farah.

As per reports, Shah Rukh has quite a few projects lined up. He is currently shooting for Pathan, co-starring John Abraham. SRK and Atlee have also reportedly joined hands for an action thriller.

