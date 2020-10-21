SSR’s Domestic Help Moves Bombay HC for Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

Dipesh Sawant, Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help, challenges his arrest by NCB, moves Bombay HC.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic staff Dipesh Sawant, who was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has challenged his arrest as being illegal. He has also sought compensation for Rs 10 lakh.

On Monday, a bench of Justices S S Shinde and MS Karnik adjourned it to 6 November to enable ASG Anil Singh to appear for the hearing.

According to the Sawant's advocates Rajendra Rathod and Aamir Koradia, NCB has shown in the records that he was arrested on 5 September at 8 pm but in fact, he was arrested on 4 September at 10 pm and kept with the NCB till the time he was produced before a Holiday Remand Court at Esplanade on 6 September.

"The petitioner was in illegal detention and this is in gross violation of Articles 21 (right to life and liberty) and 22 (any person arrested to be produced before concerned court within 24 hours)," his plea said. Sawant has been accused of interacting with peddlers and procuring drugs, allegedly on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput, and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.