SSR's Father Moves HC Against Films Based on Late Actor's Life

Sushant's father also stated through his petition that none of the filmmakers behind these movies obtained any kind of consent from him.

"...the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was well known celebrity and had become a household name, thus it is right time that courts of our country shall acknowledged the right of celebrity at par with an intellectual property right since the personality of celebrities are being misappropriated for wrongful commercial gains at the cost of fame, reputation and privacy..the use of his name/image/caricature/lifestyle without his consent amounts to violation of the personality right and copyright solely vested with his son," Bar and Bench quotes the petition as saying.

The petition further alleged that movies, books and plays like these will 'derail' CBI's investigation into Sushant's death.

Sushant's father sought an injunction against the makers of the movies as well as Rs 2, 00,02,200 as damages for causing damage to reputation, mental trauma and harassment.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June last year.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)