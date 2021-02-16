Will Approach SC for Priyanka: SSR's Family Lawyer on HC Order

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, who is looking after the legal proceedings against actor Rhea Chakraborty, has said that they will approach the Supreme Court, after the Bombay High Court refused to quash an FIR against one of Sushant's sisters, Priyanka Singh.
On Monday, the high court dismissed the FIR against another sister Meetu Singh but observed that there is a prima facie case found against Priyanka.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, lawyer Madhav Thorat said, "After reading the court order we will decide how to proceed and how soon we should approach the Supreme Court. But we will certainly approach the top court for Priyanka Singh".
Thorat added that last month the court had reserved its order on the plea filed against Sushant's sisters by observing that he was 'sober, innocent and a very good human being'.
In her complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, Rhea Chakraborty had alleged that Priyanka, Meetu and a doctor from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had provided the late actor with a 'bogus and unlawful prescription'. “Sushant died within five days after obtaining this unlawful prescription,” Chakraborty had said in her complaint, adding, “It is imperative that actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription”.
(With inputs from Pinkvilla)
