Sushant Singh Rajput Was Set to go For 2024 Moon Mission, Shares Sister Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a Twitter post from one of the fan pages of the late actor. The post stated that Sushant was the 'only actor in the world' to have been trained by NASA as an astronaut. It also added that Sushant was all set to go for the 2024 Moon Mission.

Sharing the post Shweta wrote, "Our Sushant Our Pride".