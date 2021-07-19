Sushant Singh Rajput Was Set to go For 2024 Moon Mission, Shares Sister Shweta

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a Twitter post from one of the fan pages of the late actor. The post stated that Sushant was the 'only actor in the world' to have been trained by NASA as an astronaut. It also added that Sushant was all set to go for the 2024 Moon Mission.
Sharing the post Shweta wrote, "Our Sushant Our Pride".
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year. Ahead of his first death anniversary Shweta had shared that she was taking a break from social media for a month. "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on... Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima", Sushant's sister had written in an Instagram post.
Published: 19 Jul 2021,06:00 PM IST