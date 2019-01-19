5 Things You Didn’t Know About Sushant Singh Rajput!

14 June 2021 marks Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary.
Over the years, Sushant Singh Rajput gave us many interesting offerings. From a film as serious as MS Dhoni to Chhinchhore’s playfulness, Sushant proved himself to be a versatile actor. On SSR's first death anniversary, here’s 5 things you probably didn’t know about the actor.
Sushant may have shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, but before that Balaji Telefilms spotted him in a play and signed him up for Kis Desh Mein Hai Mere Dil. His character in fact died quite early on in the show, but was brought back as a spirit thanks to popular demand!
In the AIEEE exams, Sushant scored the 7th rank in India, and then went on to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He left his course in the fourth year to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.
Also, he’s won a National Olympiad in Physics. Enough said.
Sushant had always dreamt of owning a luxury car, and becoming a movie star allowed him to splurge on a fancy set of wheels. He owned a Range Rover SUV and a BMW K 1300 R motorcycle, but his dream truly came true when he finally bought a Maserati. He put a picture on Facebook and captioned it saying, “I've been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who's up for a drive??”
Sushant Singh Rajput was also trained in martial arts.
While in college, Sushant joined Shiamak Davar’s dance academy and did a lot of shows for them. He was also a part of choreographer Ashley Lobo’s dance troupe, and learnt martial arts from renowned action director Allan Amin.
He also wanted to learn the craft of filmmaking and so assisted director Mohit Suri on Raaz: The Mystery Continues.
Like mentioned earlier, Sushant loved to dance and had trained in the same but he also used that to stay fit. He was a fitness freak. Aside of the fact that he went to the gym, he also liked to do ballet. It gave him the agility and flexibility that is often required as an actor.
Well, he clearly danced his way into people’s hearts!
(The article is from The Quint's archives and has been republished to mark Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary)
