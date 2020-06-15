Sushant’s Big Bucket List of 50 Dreams Will Continue to Inspire Us

Sushant’s bucket list wasn’t filled with vanity, as one might assume or even expect. His dreams had very little to do with himself and a lot to do with others. Whether it was helping women train themselves in self-defence or sending children for a fascinating visit to NASA/ISRO, Sushant stopped at nothing when it came to others.

This same attitude reflected in the dreams he had for himself. He wanted to learn how to fly a plane, he wanted to work for free education, he wanted to work towards providing free education...

His goals were unique and selfless and it’s unfortunate that he couldn’t achieve them all.

Even though Sushant might have gone, his dreams will continue to live and hopefully, prove to be a source of inspiration for people.

Take a look at his video to know more.