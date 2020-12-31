Spending a Month in Jail Has Crushed Rhea's Morale: Rumi Jaffery

He added that Rhea will resume work from next year. "She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say".

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged consumption and possession of drugs. Rhea was granted bail on 4 October, after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Showik was released around three months after his arrest.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. Along with the NCB, the CBI is also investigating his death.

(With inputs from SpotBoye)