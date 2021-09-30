Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Hotelier Kunal Jani

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested hotelier Kunal Jani from Mumbai's Khar in connection to an alleged drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, as per a report by ANI. The report also states that Kunal was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding.

Last month, the NDPS had rejected the bail plea of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani once again. The Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede, had reportedly said that the plea was dismissed as the court didn't find any merit in it.

Sushant passed away on 14 June last year. The NCB, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case.