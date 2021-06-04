SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sushant was found dead on 14 June 2021 in his Mumbai flat. The NCB later arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty and her brother Showik along with some staff members as part of their ongoing drug case. Both Rhea and Showik were released on bail.

Sushant's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, termed Pithani's arrest as a 'poetic justice'. He's maintained that Pithani should've been arrested much earlier since he was present in Sushant's flat even after Rhea had left.

“Siddharth was the one who opened the room and he was the one who called the locksmith and was the one to lower the body of the actor, so he is very crucial to the case in every which way, whether it is murder or abetment to suicide he will definitely be involved in it,” Vikas Singh is quoted to have told the Times Group.