“Siddharth Lowered SSR’s Body,” Lawyer Vikas On Pithani’s Arrest 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to the late actor’s flat-mate, Siddharth Pithani’s arrest. Sushant’s friend Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday, 28 May, in the drug case related to the actor’s death. Pithani was arrested in Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant from a local court. As of now he has been remanded to the NCB’s custody till 1 June after being produced in a Mumbai court.
Talking to the media, Vikas Singh, Sushant’s family lawyer said that he is hopeful that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be able to unravel the mystery around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He also termed Pithani’s arrest as ‘poetic justice’.
Sushant’s family lawyer has been stating that Pithani should have been arrested and questioned much earlier given that he was present in the actor’s flat in Mumbai when Rhea Chakraborty had left and also when SSR was found hanging in his residence. “Siddharth was the one who opened the room and he was the one who called the locksmith and was the one to lower the body of the actor, so he is very crucial to the case in every which way, whether it is murder or abetment to suicide he will definitely be involved in it,” Vikas Singh is quoted to have told the Times Group.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2021 at his flat in Mumbai. The NCB had later arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and some other staff members of Sushant in their ongoing drug case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). Rhea and Showik were released on bail.
