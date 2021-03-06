Drug Delivery Made With Rhea's Consent, Claims NCB in Chargesheet

The NCB has also reportedly claimed in the chargesheet that the drug delivery was made with Rhea’s consent, she facilitated the use of her house for drug consumption, thereby violating provisions of the NDPS Act. She also financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings by providing funds to purchase drugs, the agency said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were arrested by the NCB in the alleged drug case. They are currently out on bail.

The NCB started probing the case after the Enforcement Directorate shared alleged chats found on Rhea's phone.

The NCB has reportedly included statements of 200 witnesses in its chargesheet. It claimed that drugs were purchased by Rajput through Rhea, Showik, his manager Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant and that Rajput and Rhea paid for it.

It alleged that there were bank transactions up to Rs 7000 between Showik and other alleged drug dealers.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)