NCB Files Chargesheet in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed its chargesheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput related drug case in a special NDPS court, as per a report by ANI.
The report also states that the chargesheet names 33 accused & has the statements of 200 witnesses. NCB officials added that they have submitted more than 12,000 pages in hard copy & about 50,000 pages in digital format in court on Friday, 5 March.
According to a report by India Today, late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty, who was jailed for a month in the alleged drugs case, has been named in the chargesheet.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June last year. His sudden demise led to massive debates on nepotism in Bollywood, which soon snowballed into a drugs case. Three investigative agencies - the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NCB and Central Bureau of Investigation - were brought in to probe his death after Sushant's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide.
Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the NCB in connection to a drugs probe that started following Sushant's death.
(With inputs from India Today & ANI)
