NCB Files Chargesheet in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed its chargesheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput related drug case in a special NDPS court, as per a report by ANI.

The report also states that the chargesheet names 33 accused & has the statements of 200 witnesses. NCB officials added that they have submitted more than 12,000 pages in hard copy & about 50,000 pages in digital format in court on Friday, 5 March.

According to a report by India Today, late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty, who was jailed for a month in the alleged drugs case, has been named in the chargesheet.