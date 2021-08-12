Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Court Rejects Siddharth Pithani's Bail Plea

On Wednesday, a special court rejected the bail application of late Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, as per a report by The Indian Express. Siddharth was arrested in May in an alleged drugs case.
He had filed for bail last month, claiming that there wasn't any evidence against him to prove that he was involved in any drug related offence. Siddharth had also reportedly stated that while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had relied on the statements of Sushant's manager and cook claiming he had purchased ganja, both of them had retracted later.
Siddharth added that the other accused in the case from whom there were no recoveries made were granted bail, and he should also be considered for the same.
The NCB has, however, stated that the investigation against Pithani isn't over yet and a chargesheet has to be filed. The NCB also reportedly claimed that it had recovered 'incriminating materials', including photos and videos, from Pithani’s phone, which showed that he used to ‘arrange/consume’ narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in ‘large quantity during his stay at the late actor’s residence’.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined