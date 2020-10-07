CBI Probe Matches AIIMS Findings in Sushant Case: Report

Agency sources have told Indian Express that the CBI agrees with AIIMS report that Sushant died by suicide. Quint Entertainment Sushant Singh Rajput | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Bollywood Agency sources have told Indian Express that the CBI agrees with AIIMS report that Sushant died by suicide.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's findings in the Sushant Singh Rajput case match the conclusion drawn by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that the actor died by suicide, according to a report by The Indian Express. Agency sources have told the publication that the CBI has formed its opinion after reconstructing the crime scene.

Sources also said that a forensic audit of Sushant's bank accounts has also not pointed to anything 'suspicious' to suggest that his partner at the time, Rhea Chakraborty, could have pushed Rajput to take his life in order to benefit financially.

As for the over Rs 70 lakh transactions from Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts in the past five years, Rs 55 lakh has been reportedly found to have been associated with Rhea Chakraborty. Sources said that they were mostly on travel and gifts.

The Indian Express report also states that the CBI will now focus on other reasons that might have acted as a trigger for Sushant - any role played by Rhea, professional rivalry, nepotism in Bollywood, the late actor's mental health and drug abuse.

"Chakraborty is still under scanner regarding abetment to suicide. But the CBI has not found any motive for abetment. As for financial transactions, the expenses on Chakraborty are quite small. But there are many angles to suicide and the investigation is on", an officer told IE.

A few days back, AIIMS Forensics Head Dr Sudhir Gupta had told India Today that a seven-member team of doctors had concluded that Sushant died by suicide after reevaluating his post-mortem and viscera reports. “Everyone had doubts when the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. We investigated all the doubts and then came to this conclusion. A seven-member team of senior doctors concluded that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide”, he had said. Rhea Chakraborty had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of consumption and procurement of drugs for Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. (With inputs from The Indian Express)