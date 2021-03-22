Sushant Chose His Career & Moved On: Ankita on Being Blamed

Ankita added that she had broken down after their break-up but her family stood by her. "For me, it was very difficult but my family stood by me. My life was finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I am not blaming anyone. He chose his way. I gave him the full right, ‘Chal, yeh teri zindagi hai (it’s your life), you can go on.’ But then, I was battling with something very badly and my family stood by me. I came out very strongly", the actor told the publication.

In an Instagram live some time back, Ankita had called out the hate she was receiving following Sushant's death.