Unaware of Curfew: Raina, Guru Randhawa Apologise After Raid

Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa have issued statements to the media saying they were unaware of the curfew that was recently instituted by the Maharashtra government as part of new COVID-19 restrictions. The celebrities were among 34 persons who were booked by the Mumbai police following a raid at the Dragonfly Experience, a club in Andheri.
Guru Randhawa's team issued a similar statement saying he had stepped out for dinner with friends unaware of the new rule which came into effect on 21 December. The Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew between 11pm and 6am till 5 January in light of a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the UK.
All persons involved in the incident have been released on bail under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to sources, work is underway to file an offence under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 269 of the Pandemic Act (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).
Published: undefined