Sussanne Khan, Suresh Raina Booked After Police Raid Mumbai Club

Rapper Badshah, who was also present, allegedly escaped during the raid, which was conducted at the Dragonfly Club at 3am on 22 December. Among the 34, 19 people who were from Delhi and Punjab returned to Delhi via a 7am flight the same day, sources say. The Maharashtra government on Monday, 21 December imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till 5 January in Mumbai and other cities in light of a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the UK.