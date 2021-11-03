Sold and Minted: Sunny Leone’s NFT Collection 'Mizfitz' Gets a Strong Response

Sunny Leone's NFT collection got a strong response.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Following the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal, Sunny Leone has forayed into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space.
The actor’s NFT collection ‘Misfitz’ received a strong response. The collection has 9,600 NFTs that are “completely unique, minted on the ethereum blockchain”, her website says. The NFT platform Mintdropz tweeted that the digital pieces have been “sold and minted.”
NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos, and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has taken the digital space by storm.
Sunny Leone became the first Indian actress to roll out her own NFTs when she broke the news about her association with NFT two months ago.
In a statement to IANS, Leone expressed her excitement over the response her collection received. "This was a private sale and it sold out immediately. I am beyond excited about the hype behind my collection and the support from the community. In many ways, I am myself a misfit so there wasn't anything that's more appropriate than this collection", she said.
