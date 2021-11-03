Sold and Minted: Sunny Leone’s NFT Collection 'Mizfitz' Gets a Strong Response

Following the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal, Sunny Leone has forayed into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space.

The actor’s NFT collection ‘Misfitz’ received a strong response. The collection has 9,600 NFTs that are “completely unique, minted on the ethereum blockchain”, her website says. The NFT platform Mintdropz tweeted that the digital pieces have been “sold and minted.”