Amitabh Bachchan's NFT Collection Hits Highest Bidding in India on Day 1

“A unique feature to the auction is the “Loot Box”, worth $10 each. Every buyer of this box would get an assured art piece from the NFT collection. The Loot box goes live on November 2 at 7 pm offering 5000 collectibles for which over 300,000 crypto collectible fans have signed up globally,” the company said in a statement.

Bachchan's collection will be the first NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. This prevents the NFT from being copied, thus protecting the exclusive rights of the owner.

Sunny Leone and Salman Khan have also announced the upcoming launch of their NFTs.