Suniel Shetty Pens a Heartfelt Note For Daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul finally tied the knot on 23 January, after four years of dating. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family.

Taking to social media on 24 January, the new father-in-law, Suniel, penned a heartfelt note for his daughter and son-in-law.