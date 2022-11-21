Suniel Shetty Confirms Daughter Athiya Shetty & Cricketer KL Rahul’s Wedding

Athiya Shetty with boyfriend KL Rahul.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Suniel Shetty opened up about his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding to KL Rahul. He was prompt in his response and said "jaldi hogi". Although, earlier Athiya had cleared the air around the buzzing rumours of her wedding, stating that it was not true.
Athiya on her Instagram story had shared a note which read, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.” The couple have been in a relationship for the past three years.
Ahan, Ahithya's brother had also denied the rumours surrounding their wedding. He told told Dainik Bhaskar recently, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made."
Meanwhile on the work front, Athiya last appeared on the big screens, in Debamitra Biswal's 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Suniel Shetty will next be seen in the third installment of Hera Pheri.
