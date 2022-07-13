Athiya Shetty Opens up on Rumours About Her Wedding With Boyfriend KL Rahul

Actor Athiya Shetty cleared the air around the buzzing rumours of her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. The two have been dating for a few years now. Earlier, several news reports claimed that the couple will get married in the next three months.

To debunk these rumours, Athiya took her social media, and wrote on her Instagram story, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in the next 3 months, lol."