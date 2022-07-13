Athiya Shetty Opens up on Rumours About Her Wedding With Boyfriend KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty debunked her wedding rumours with boyfriend KL Rahul.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Athiya Shetty cleared the air around the buzzing rumours of her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. The two have been dating for a few years now. Earlier, several news reports claimed that the couple will get married in the next three months.
To debunk these rumours, Athiya took her social media, and wrote on her Instagram story, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in the next 3 months, lol."
Athiya and Rahul both haven't confirmed the rumours surrounding their wedding plans, yet. The pair made their relationship official in 2021, when Rahul posted a picture of himself and Athiya on his Instagram account on her 29th birthday.
The cricketer is also close to the Athiya's family and friends. He reportedly attended the premier of Ahan Shetty's latest film Tadap, and also posed for the pictures with Athiya's family.
Meanwhile on the work front, Athiya last appeared on the big screens, in Debamitra Biswal's 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.