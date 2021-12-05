Jacqueline Fernandez Briefly Stopped in Mumbai Airport Over PMLA Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at Mumbai Airport by authorities on Sunday, 5 December, but later allowed to proceed.

According to the information, Jacqueline was recently quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a prevention of money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and seven others.

A highly-placed source said that a LoC (look out circular) was issue against the actress, and the agency had suspected that she might go abroad and hence, they had written a letter to the authority concerned.