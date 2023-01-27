Legendary Stunt Master Judo Rathnam Passes Away

The stunt master, according to a news report by DT Next, was suffering from geriatric complications when he passed away. Moreover, he worked in over 40 films with veteran actor Rajinikanth. He worked in films like Payum Puli, Padikkadhavan, and Raja Chinna Raja with the actor.

Rathnam started his career with Vallavan Oruvan, in 1966.

Moreover, Rajinikanth paid a visit after he passed away and went on to share his memories him while mourning his death.

He also worked as an actor in Thamarai Kulam.