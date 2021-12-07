'It Was Important to Me': Spielberg on Latinx Representation in West Side Story

Steven Spielberg with the cast of West Side Story including Rita Moreno, Rachel Zegler, and Ansel Elgort.
Hollywood director Steven Spielberg talked to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar about his musical West Side Story which released on 10 December. During an interaction, shared by 20th Century Studios India, Spielberg told Sircar that it was important for him to cast Latinx characters in the musical and that the film was meant to be a message for the youth. Spielberg also revealed that he doesn’t think his 2021 version is a remake and is instead a ‘reimagination.'
He added, “In fact, 20 of our artistes in this are either Puerto Rican or of Puerto Rican descent including Rito Moreno, Ariana DeBose, and Josh (Andrés Rivera) who plays Chino. So, we had 50 actors who 50 actors who had never made a film before…that was fun too.”
Shoojit Sircar commented that he felt that West Side Story is a conversation of Steven Spielberg with the truth and the latter confirmed that it was intentional.
When Sircar mentioned that Indian cinema frequently feature songs and dance sequences, Steven Spielberg said, “You’re very smart. It’s selling a story through the fastest way to our hearts. What’s the fastest way to our hearts? It’s music and dance.”
Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical. The film stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as well. Rita Moreno, who plays the role of Valentina in the 2021 version, starred as Anita in the 1961 adaptation.
“I don’t really love remakes. I didn’t consider this a remake; I considered this a reimagined, more authentic and more contemporary version of the original musical,” Spielberg said. The director added that the musical has been performed ‘thousands of times’ and he feels that every cast brings a new interpretation because the original is so ‘liberally reproduced.’
