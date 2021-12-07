'It Was Important to Me': Spielberg on Latinx Representation in West Side Story

When Sircar mentioned that Indian cinema frequently feature songs and dance sequences, Steven Spielberg said, “You’re very smart. It’s selling a story through the fastest way to our hearts. What’s the fastest way to our hearts? It’s music and dance.”

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical. The film stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as well. Rita Moreno, who plays the role of Valentina in the 2021 version, starred as Anita in the 1961 adaptation.

“I don’t really love remakes. I didn’t consider this a remake; I considered this a reimagined, more authentic and more contemporary version of the original musical,” Spielberg said. The director added that the musical has been performed ‘thousands of times’ and he feels that every cast brings a new interpretation because the original is so ‘liberally reproduced.’