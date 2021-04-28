Exclusive: Remembering the Magic of Irrfan With Shoojit Sircar

“There was something magical about him, he was mystical, he brought spirituality to his craft,” says filmmaker Shoojit Sircar as he talks about the inimitable Irrfan in this video chat. Sircar who worked with Irrfan in the acclaimed Piku co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, written by Juhi Chaturvedi, says he was deeply impacted and shaken by Irrfan’s passing away.

Sircar also gives us a peek into the how Irrfan’s mind worked as an actor and what set him apart from others in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker also adds that a circle with Irrfan would be complete only once he works with the late actor’s son Babil. Watch the video for more.