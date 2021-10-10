SS Rajamouli Birthday: Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Share New ‘RRR’ BTS Pics

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli turns 48 today (10 October). The cast of his upcoming film RRR wished the director on social media. Actors Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR shared BTS pictures from the film’s set as well.

Ram Charan shared a picture of himself in a police uniform, with Rajamouli, and wrote, “I look up to in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy Birthday Rajamouli Garu.”