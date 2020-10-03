Speak Up For Dalit Brothers And Sisters: Sayani Gupta to SRK

On 2 October, Four More Shots Please! actor Sayani Gupta replied to Shah Rukh Khan's Gandhi Jayanti tweet, urging him to speak up for his Dalit brothers and sisters.

She tweeted, "Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths."

Posted on Gandhi Jayanti, Shah Rukh Khan originally tweeted a photo of his children and wrote "If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary."

This interaction comes in light of the Hathras rape case that has sparked protests in different parts of the country. Many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma have condemned the Hathras rape case.

On Friday, Sharma took to Instagram to write about how society views having a girl child with "an extremely myopic vision."

Her story read, "The gender of the child doesn't make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."