Shah Rukh Khan Seen in Stands for KKR’s Game vs Rajasthan Royals

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the UAE today, cheering for his IPL team KKR.

Shahrukh Khan was spotted watching the KKR vs RR match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. | (Photo: BCCI)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as his IPL team KKR take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders had lost their first game against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are now playing their third fixture of the season.

This is the first time Shahrukh Khan was spotted in the IPL 2020 in the UAE.

