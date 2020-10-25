Soumitra Chatterjee Not Responding to Treatment: Report

The legendary Bengali actor's condition is critical.

Legendary Bengali actor, Soumitra Chatterjee, is currently admitted in a private hospital. A senior doctor treating him told news agency PTI that he is not responding to the treatment.

“There is a deterioration in his neurological condition and he has very little consciousness. He is not responding to treatment. His condition is very critical." Doctor to PTI

The actor's current condition is reportedly being evaluated by doctors. According to PTI, Chatterjee's blood urea and sodium levels have gone up. The doctor also said that, "His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern."

Chatterjee was admitted in the hospital after testing COVID-19 positive in early October. Even after recovering from coronavirus, Chatterjee's health remained critical and he wasn't discharged. On 20 October, Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter had lashed out over pictures of the actor admitted in the hospital going viral on social media. Taking to Facebook, an angry Poulami Bose upbraided those sharing pictures of the actor from the hospital, calling it the “utmost disregard and a complete breach of all etiquette and decency.” (With inputs from PTI)