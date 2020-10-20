Angry & Sad: Soumitra Chatterjee’s Daughter on Viral Hospital Pics

Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter has lashed out over pictures of the actor from hospital going viral on social media.

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter has lashed out over pictures of the actor, who is currently admitted at a hospital in Kolkata, going viral on social media. Taking to Facebook, an angry Poulami Bose upbraided those sharing pictures of the actor from hospital, calling it the “utmost disregard and a complete breach of all etiquette and decency.”

“In his illness, is it too much for his family to ask for / reiterate / beg , that he be given a modicum of respect, privacy and honour? To photograph him, when he is most, helpless, at his most vulnerable is actually showing him the utmost disregard and a complete breach of all etiquette and decency.” Poulami Bose on Facebook

Bose also called it a new low for Bengalis to be taking “such pictures without any kind of permission, when he is unable to comprehend his surroundings and completely incapable of giving his consent to be photographed” and reminded people that he was first and foremost a husband and a father before being a public figure.

Also read: Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Oxygen Support

Photos of the legendary actor, who was earlier admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 have been shared on social media, showing him lying on a hospital bed. Earlier too, Bose had requested for the family’s privacy to be respected at this time and asked people to refrain from both taking and sharing such unauthorised pictures. Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 last week, but still remains in hospital, although he is reportedly showing significant improvement. Earlier, reports had said that the virus had affected Chatterjee's brain, causing the actor to apparently show aggression and forget things.