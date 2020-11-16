“Gentle Soul”: Amitabh Bachchan’s Tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee

Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to the late Soumitra Chatterjee, who passed away in Kolkata on 15 November, via social media. Recalling his meeting with Chatterjee at the International Film Festival of India held in Kolkata, Bachchan wrote that the veteran Bengali actor was “an iconic legend”. He also called Chatterjee a “gentle soul” with “abundant talent”.

85-year-old Soumitra Chatterjee, was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic on 6 October after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was on life support. Though the actor tested negative for coronavirus on 14 October, he had to remain in hospital because of complications due to COVID-19 induced encephalopathy. Chatterjee was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening.

Take a look at Bachchan’s tweet below: