Sonu Sood Replies to Those Calling His Philanthropic Work 'PR Gig'

Sonu Sood has been helping people in need since the coronavirus lockdown. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sonu Sood has been extending a helping hand to thousands of migrants, students and other people facing innumerable hardships owing to the sudden coronavirus lockdown.

However, some people on social media recently called the actor's philanthropic work a 'PR gig' following a tweet. Sonu Sood was quick to respond to the allegations.

On Sunday (25 October), Sonu responded to a Twitter user's call for help as their son had to undergo an open heart surgery. Netizens raised suspicion as Sonu's Twitter handle wasn't tagged in the original post and neither did the user mention the location.