Sonu Sood Receives SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP

Actor Sonu Sood received the award at a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Actor Sonu Sood was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday. Sood, who rose to popularity for his roles in films such as Dabangg and Happy New Year, has been awarded for selflessly extending a helping hand and sending lakhs of migrants, stranded students back to their homes during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award was presented to Sood via a virtual ceremony on 28 September. Speaking about the honour by UNDP, the actor said, that it is a rare honour and that UN recognition is very special. He also said that he did whatever little he could for his fellow countrymen without any expectations.

According to reports, the actor has also been doing his bit to provide free education and medical facilities to children besides creating employment opportunities for the needy in the wake of the pandemic. Other celebrities to have been honoured by the UN over the years include Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra.