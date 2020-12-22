Sonu Sood Reacts to Temple Built in His Honour in Telangana

A temple has been built in honour of actor Sonu Sood in Maddur mandal of Telangana's Siddipet district, as per a report by The Times of India. Because of Sood's relentless philanthropic work through the lockdown, villagers of Dubba Thanda refer to him as the 'Real hero of India'.
Recently, a bust of Sonu Sood, placed on a pedestal, was unveiled in the presence of its sculptor Madhusudhan Pal.
Villagers put a tilak on the 'idol' and also performed aarti. A banner put up in the temple reads 'Real hero of India Sonu Sood Temple'. Another small statue of Sonu Sood has been placed near the main bust, along with some photos of him.
Local leader Giri Konda Reddy told the publication, "Sonu Sood deserves a temple as a presiding deity for helping countless people during the lockdown and even now". Singing praises about the actor, the villagers also said that Sonu Sood has always been there for the needy.
Reacting to this Sonu Sood tweeted, "Don't deserve this sir. Humbled".
(With inputs from The Times of India)
Published: 22 Dec 2020,12:16 PM IST