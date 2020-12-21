Sonu Sood on Why Chiranjeevi Refused to Beat Him in Action Scene

Sonu Sood recounted that during the shoot of his upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, Chiranjeevi had hesitated to beat him up during an action scene given his newfound image as a 'hero'. “We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’". He said if he does that people will curse him.

Sood added, "There was another sequence wherein Chiranjeevi was placing his feet on me, but that too was reshot". The actor also said that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script to fit his new image, so he has to shoot his portions again.