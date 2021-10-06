Sonam Kapoor’s B’Day Post for the ‘Voice of Reason’ Brother-In-Law Karan Boolani

The pictures also feature Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anand. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor thanked Karan Boolani for taking care of her and her sister Rhea and also for getting them out of trouble.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!”